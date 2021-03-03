Lady Warriors hoops pic.

TOP PERFORMER: Ouachita’s Linsey Sirratt (33) shoots near the baseline against the Mount Ida defense during district tourney hoops. Sirratt exploded for a 23-point performance to lead all scorers in Ouachita’s victory against Mount Ida 60-32 for their final home game of the season at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.

 Gerren Smith

The Ouachita Lady Warriors are turning their attention to postseason hoops competition this week after finishing runners-up to Kirby (66-38) in the finals of the 1A-7 District Tournament for senior high girls basketball. The Lady Warriors will claim the No. 2 seed in the 1A Region-4 Tournament and scheduled to play Bradley Thursday night in Emerson.

Prior to the district tourney finals match-up, the Lady Warriors provided a dominating victory at home against the Mount Ida Lady Lions 60-32 in the semifinals round at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. 

Read more details in Wednesdays March 3 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you