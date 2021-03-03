The Ouachita Lady Warriors are turning their attention to postseason hoops competition this week after finishing runners-up to Kirby (66-38) in the finals of the 1A-7 District Tournament for senior high girls basketball. The Lady Warriors will claim the No. 2 seed in the 1A Region-4 Tournament and scheduled to play Bradley Thursday night in Emerson.
Prior to the district tourney finals match-up, the Lady Warriors provided a dominating victory at home against the Mount Ida Lady Lions 60-32 in the semifinals round at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
