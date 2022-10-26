CADDO HILLS — To tipoff the 2022-2023 basketball season with a huge road victory, the Ouachita Lady Warriors took care of business on the hardwood Tuesday and ignited a 42-30 win against the Caddo Hills Lady Indians in senior high girls basketball competition.
Lady Warriors’ senior star hoopster Emma Williams led the surge to post in double-figures with 17 points, snatching eight rebounds, and dished out five assists. Williams stepped up huge defensively and had eight steals with four key blocks in a standout performance. Rylee Gray followed with nine points, had two rebounds and a steal. Olivia Waters added six points and grabbed four rebounds.