For the first time in a non-conference match-up on the hardwood, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards made a short trip to Donaldson — Warrior Country to compete against the Ouachita Lady Warriors for an interesting senior high girls basketball contest at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
It was unfortunate both teams had other scheduled opponents for Tuesday, but history took place on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court to feature these two Hot Spring County basketball programs in hoop action.
The Lady Leopards were short-handed with several key players unable to play, but continued to compete despite their situation. The Lady Warriors also had a few key pieces missing, but maintained to perform productively and prevailed against their HSC neighbors—Malvern, 52-18. Read and see full game highlights and coaches postgame analysis in Fridays January 15 MDR newspaper edition.