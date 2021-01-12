The Ouachita Lady Warriors battled in their first road contest of the new year last Thursday against the defending Class 1A state champions and ranked Kirby Lady Trojans in a tough—competitive senior high girls basketball encounter for 1A-7 league play.
The Lady Warriors went into the contest with a challenging approach and effort by aiming to overcome the home-court advantage, but the Lady Trojans’ spark stood out productive—resulting Ouachita suffering a 13-point defeat to reigning state champs’ Kirby, 53-40.
