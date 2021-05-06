Before turning their focus to postseason softball competition, the Ouachita Lady Warriors hosted rivals’ Poyen Lady Indians Tuesday for a competitive non-conference match-up on the diamond at Lady Warrior Field.
In a seven inning encounter of softball action, the Lady Warriors prevailed 5-1 against the Lady Indians to even their league season meeting for their final regular season contest. It was senior night at Lady Warrior Field and the Lady Warriors capped off the evening victorious with a little momentum heading into the 1A Girls Softball Region 4 Tournament.
Lady Warrior senior honorees Tessa Kuykendall, Linsey Sirratt, Kyla Martin and Kendall Seale all went out victorious on their night.
