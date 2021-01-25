Recently, the Ouachita Lady Warriors have stepped up their level of performance on the court and displayed dominant victories in senior high girls basketball action. Tuesday for 1A-7 Conference play, the Lady Warriors produced a 41-point win hosting Trinity Christian Lady Warriors 58-17 at the Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
Prior to defeating Trinity Christian, Ouachita convincingly topped Cutter Morning Star Lady Eagles 63-28 on road last Thursday for their trip to Garland County.
