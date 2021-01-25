Lady Warriors vs. Trinity Christian hoops pic.1

CONNECTING FROM FULL-COURT- Ouachita's Emma Williams (32) launches a bullet baseball pass full-court while Aileen Ables (13) journey's across the half-court line against Trinity Christian during senior high girls basketball action at the Ouachita High School Gymnasium.

 Gerren Smith

Recently, the Ouachita Lady Warriors have stepped up their level of performance on the court and displayed dominant victories in senior high girls basketball action. Tuesday for 1A-7 Conference play, the Lady Warriors produced a 41-point win hosting Trinity Christian Lady Warriors 58-17 at the Ouachita High School Gymnasium.

Prior to defeating Trinity Christian, Ouachita convincingly topped Cutter Morning Star Lady Eagles 63-28 on road last Thursday for their trip to Garland County.

Read more highlights in Tuesdays January 26 MDR newspaper edition.

