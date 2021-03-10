For a consecutive season with 20 plus wins the Ouachita Lady Warriors senior high girls basketball team are headed back to familiar territory on the court to compete in the 2021 Class 1A state tournament this week hosted at West Side High School in Greers Ferry.
The Lady Warriors claimed their state tournament spot by securing victory against the Bradley Lady Bears 53-45 in the opening round at the 1A Region Tournament hosted in Emerson. The Lady Warriors had a heartbreaking 47-45 loss to Emerson in the semifinals, but Ouachita regrouped and prevailed in the third place game against Dermott 39-38 to finish third overall at regionals.
Read full game highlights from the regional tournament in Wednesdays March 10 MDR newspaper edition.