In a convincing fashion, the Ouachita Lady Warriors have taken care of business on the court during their recent match-ups in senior high girls basketball competition. Last Thursday, the Lady Warriors outplayed Mt. Ida 63-34, then last Friday returned home and dominated Umpire 61-33.
Monday, the Lady Warriors were home again and cruised by Oden 72-37 to create impressive winning noise by staying consistent in domination.
Senior team leader Lizzy Rowton recorded back-to-back double-double performances in the Lady Warriors victories against Oden and Umpire at home on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court. Read full game highlights and details in Thursdays January 28 MDR newspaper edition.