Lady Warriors Lizzy Rowton hoops pic.

LEADING THE LADY WARRIORS SPARK: Ouachita's Lizzy Rowton (10) racked up top-notch performances of a double-double in key victories for the Lady Warriors. Rowton was one steal and one rebound shy from recording a triple-double in Ouachita's 63-34 win to sweep the season meetings against Mount Ida. Rowton dropped 25 points for double-figures with nine rebounds and nine steals along with five deflections and two assists for an overall remarkable performance.

 Gerren Smith

In a convincing fashion, the Ouachita Lady Warriors have taken care of business on the court during their recent match-ups in senior high girls basketball competition. Last Thursday, the Lady Warriors outplayed Mt. Ida 63-34, then last Friday returned home and dominated Umpire 61-33.

Monday, the Lady Warriors were home again and cruised by Oden 72-37 to create impressive winning noise by staying consistent in domination.

Senior team leader Lizzy Rowton recorded back-to-back double-double performances in the Lady Warriors victories against Oden and Umpire at home on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court. Read full game highlights and details in Thursdays January 28 MDR newspaper edition.

 

Tags

Recommended for you