Finally after a long offseason, the Ouachita Lady Warriors have taken the hardwood to showcase some productive play to tip-off the 2020-2021 senior high girls basketball season.
Recently, the Lady Warriors split victories on their home court at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. Friday, October 23 the Lady Warriors fell short to Mt. Vernon-Enola 60-42, but rallied back strong on Monday and prevailed against Saline County Home School 67-40. As a result, the Lady Warriors are 1-1 overall under the direction of head coach Corey Brown.
For game action Friday against Mt. Vernon, Lady Warriors’ senior leader Lizzy Rowton led scoring with 13 points and super sophomore Emma Williams dropped 12 points for a duo of double-figures. Rowton snatched four rebounds, dished out two assists, with four steals. Rowton went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line. Williams controlled the paint area and snatched seven rebounds, with one assist, two steals and had a block. Tessa Kuykendall, Linsey Sirratt and Gabrielle Buras each contributed four points apiece. Kuykendall pulled down three rebounds, with two assists, and one steal. Sirratt snatched five rebounds, with an assist and a impressive five steals for productive defense. Sirratt also went 4-for-6 at the free-throw line. Buras also had five rebounds to contribute. Allison Mclntosh and Alleen Ables each scored two points apiece and Lauren Daniell chipped in a point from the charity stripe. Ables was perfect from the free-throw line and shot 2-for-2.
For the game Monday against Saline County Home School, the Lady Warriors’ Williams led scoring with 16 points and Rowton followed with 13 points for double-figures. Rowton had seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Williams dished out two assists with three steals. Buras contributed eight points with four rebounds. Kuykendall and Sirratt each scored seven points apiece. Kuykendall had two rebounds and a steal, grabbed four rebounds with two steals. Emma Kyzer finished with five points, two assists and three steals. Jenna Schweitzer added four points with five rebounds off the glass and three steals. McIntosh contributed three points with five rebounds, Aileen Ables and Daniell each chipped in two key points.
Tonight, the Lady Warriors will return to action at home to host Maumelle Charter for senior high girls hoops at OHS Gymnasium.