DONALDSON — The Ouachita Lady Warriors continue to remain as a recognizable threat in the Class 2A led by their trailblazer pitcher Maddie Fulmer who keeps the strike zone heated up from her damage in the circle.
Lady Warriors split victories in conference showdowns; Fulmer showcases standout performances to lead Lady Warriors’ surge in match-ups
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- First UMC hosts Sunrise Easter service
- Richter shares details from new book at HSC Historical Society meeting
- Smeltzer Returns: Magnet Cove alum joins coaching staff
- Lady Warriors split victories in conference showdowns; Fulmer showcases standout performances to lead Lady Warriors’ surge in match-ups
- Warriors roll big in conference home victory against PC Trojans 19-9
- Ray leads Tribe’s defense in shutout win over Knights
- Diamond Leopards top Bobcats 3-0 with Golden delivering shutout performance
- Lady Leopards move to 6-0 in conference, shut out Hope
Popular Content
Articles
- Local woman gives birth at home in surprise delivery, assisted by mother-in-law
- Connor earns win, Byrd’s home run ignite’s 11-1 conference victory against Mountain Pine
- Updates from the HSC Sheriff’s Office
- HSC first responders adopt the AWIN system
- Hot Spring County Master Gardeners Announce Grant and Scholarship Winners for 2023-24
- Leopards ignite 4-game winning streak, defeat Bauxite, 2-1
- Hot Springs Man Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Possession
- MHS Army JROTC Dedicate Bataan Death March Memorial
- Hot Spring County Master Gardener Blooms and Bounty Plant Sale
- Liquor Store Applications Deadline
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: