James King Tourney Champs 2023 Lakeside pic.jpg
Gerren Smith

MALVERN — Arkansas State University Three Rivers Chancellor Dr. Steve Rook presented the first place plaque to Hot Springs Lakeside football head coach Garren Rockwell with the  Lakeside Rams for winning the 2023 James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament hosted by the Malvern Leopards football program on David Alpe Field at the MHS Leopard Stadium.

