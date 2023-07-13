MALVERN — Arkansas State University Three Rivers Chancellor Dr. Steve Rook presented the first place plaque to Hot Springs Lakeside football head coach Garren Rockwell with the Lakeside Rams for winning the 2023 James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament hosted by the Malvern Leopards football program on David Alpe Field at the MHS Leopard Stadium.
Lakeside Rams crown 2023 James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tourney Champions
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
