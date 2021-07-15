It was another historic gridiron event held at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field Wednesday, honoring Malvern’s hometown football “Leopard Great” —James King, during the annual 2021 James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament sponsored by Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
The tournament was well represented and featured several outstanding football programs from the Natural State to showcase their skills and abilities in one of the most unique and meaningful tourney competitions—which is hosted in Leopard Country— Malvern.
See highlights of the hometown Malvern Leopards in action from the tournament and read full details of scores, results and analysis from head coaches J.D. Plumlee of Malvern and former Arkansas Razorback and PA Bruins head coach Anthony Lucas in Thursday's July 15 MDR newspaper edition.