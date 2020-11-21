With a shutout win, the Malvern Leopards (6-5 overall) are moving on to week 13 of Arkansas High School Football and on to the third round of the 4A State Playoffs.
The Leopards were at home at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field for Friday’s round two playoff match up with the Trumann Wildcats and were dominate throughout the game to get the shutout win 54-0.
“It’s special,” Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee said about the win. “It’s been a crazy year and I’m just super proud of these seniors. When you’re practicing on Thanksgiving you’re a good football team.”
Winning a playoff game was a goal the Malvern Leopard senior members made during week 6 of the regular season. “That was our goal,” Plumlee said. “We met about week six and they said ‘Coach we want to leave our legacy on winning a playoff game.’ We haven’t done it in a while and now we’re on to week 13.”
The Leopards now take their winning momentum on the road to Springdale where they will face the Shiloh Christian Saints (10-1 overall) at Champions Stadium next Friday. The Saints defeated DeWitt 48-12 Friday to advance to round three.
For full game details, check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.