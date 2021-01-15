To continue another top-notch rivalry showdown on the hardwood, the hometown Malvern Leopards traveled to familiar territory in Clark County— A-Town Tuesday and faced their longtime arch rivals’ Arkadelphia “Fighting” Badgers in a blockbuster senior high boys basketball match-up at Arkadelphia High School Gymnasium.
Despite the COVID-19 guidelines, the Leopards fans supported their hometown hoopsters to witness a classic basketball contest against a talented Arkadelphia squad. The hype and heated rivalry had both small town rival fans on the edge of their seats that produced an extra period of competition.
Unfortunately, deja vu struck the Leopards again and Arkadelphia prevailed against Malvern, 72-68 in overtime.
