After a two game home stint, the Malvern Leopards are heading back out on the road against 7-4A conference opponent the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals.
Last week the Leopards won their conference opener against the Bauxite Miners (1-3 overall, 0-1 conference), 35-7, to go 1-0 in conference play. “It’s a good feeling knowing that our goal was to be 1-0 at the end of the week and we accomplished that goal,” Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee said.
This week the Leopards take their 1-0 conference record to Sykes Stadium where they will face the winless Cardinals. The Cardinals lost their conference opener to Ashdown (4-0 overall, 1-0 conference), 35-7 to drop to 0-1 in the 7-4A conference and 0-4 overall. Despite the Cardinals winless record, Plumlee knows that the Cardinals bring new challenges. “Harmony Grove’s going to have it’s challenges. We’re on the road, it’s a 7-4A conference game, so we’re in the middle of the week prepping right now,” he said. “Everything’s going good we just have to continue getting better each day.”
Defensively, the Leopards will need to try to force long distance situations against the Cardinals who like to stick to a ground and pound type offense. “Every snap is important and you’ve got to get them in long distance situations where it’s third and long,” Plumlee said. “If they find something they’re having success on they’ll keep sticking with it, then all of a sudden you look up and they’ve put together a 15 to 20 play drive.”
The Leopards’ defense will also have to watch how long the Cardinals hold the ball. Plumlee said that the Cardinals will use all 40 seconds on the play clock snapping the ball with just two or three seconds left, running the play and then taking their time getting back to the line. “Coach [Mike] Guthrie does a really good job of managing the game and keeping the ball away from his opponents, giving those guys an opportunity to win the game,” Plumlee said.
The main focus for the Leopards this week, defensively, will be to get stops, be very sound on special teams, and get the ball back to the offense so they can score. “You’ve just got to understand how important it is to not give them any penalties that helps them, manage the first downs, and get them off the field,” he said.
Offensively, the Leopards are facing their third opponent who runs an odd front defense. The main goal for the Leopards offense is to worry about Malvern and clean up mistakes. “They’re in an odd front and this will be the third week in a row that we’ve seen the look up front,” Plumlee said. “Even though we won last week there are still mistakes that we’ve been correcting and trying to fix.”
This is the third match up between the Leopards and the Cardinals since the Cardinals joined the 7-4A conference in 2018. The series is currently tied at 1-1. The Cardinals won their inaugural game against the Leopards in 2018, 30-7. The Leopards then tied the series with a close win, 29-24, last season. This year both teams will be looking for the win. Kickoff between the two teams is set for 7 p.m.