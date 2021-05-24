For an outstanding performance this season, nine members of the Malvern Leopards baseball team earned postseason honors.
Malvern junior Logan Paul earned All-State and 1st Team All-Conference honors for his performance this season at the plate, as well as, being the catcher for the Leopards. Paul was also joined by teammates, senior Braxton Allen and sophomore Tyler Golden, on the 1st Team All-Conference list.
Earning 2nd Team All-Conference nods were senior Robert Bowman and junior Tyson Cooper. Four Leopards players also earned All-Conference Honorable Mentions for their performance on the diamond this season. Seniors Cole Carey and Jacobe Hart, as well as, sophomores Evan Myers and Dalen Weaver earned honorable mentions.