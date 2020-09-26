It was a cold and rainy week for the Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golf teams as they hosted the 7-4A District Tournament at the Malvern Country Club. But the two squads ended the week on a high note having both secured a spot in the 4A State Tournament.
The Leopards finished the district tournament with a team score of 253 to finish first and earn the title of 7-4A District Tournament Champions. This is the second year in a row that the Leopards’ golf team has finished first to be back-to-back district tournament champions. Malvern golf coach Seth Roberts was proud of how the Leopards competed this season as well as in the district tournament.
The Leopards season continues October 7 as they compete in the 4A State Tournament.
The Lady Leopards didn’t finish in the top spot, but didn’t go home empty handed as they placed runner-up in the district tournament with a team score of 270. Despite an up and down season, Roberts said that the Lady Leopards never gave up throughout the whole year.
The Lady Leopards will compete in the 4A State Tournament Tuesday at the Sage Meadows golf course in Jonesboro.