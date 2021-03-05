For an impressive and productive debut performance Tuesday the hometown Malvern Leopards finished with a 1-1 knot hosting the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs to open the 2021 soccer season on David Alpe Field at Claude Mann Stadium.
Tonight beginning at 5 p.m. at Claude Mann Stadium, the Leopards and Lady Leopards are scheduled to host higher classification Lake Hamilton Wolves and Lady Wolves for two classic contests of senior high girls and boys soccer competition.
Read full game highlights and coach Seth Roberts postgame analysis from the Leopards vs. CAC match-up in Fridays March 5 MDR newspaper edition.