The rain might have delayed the game but it didn’t stop an epic classic from ensuing Friday night as two Hot Spring County rivals battled at Beaver Stadium
The visiting Malvern Leopards were able to pull out the win and escape the Glen Rose Beavers in a 33-27 win.
“What a great game!” Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee said.
The Leopards had taken an early lead in the first quarter, but Glen Rose stormed back in the second to take the lead at halftime. Malvern turned the game around in the third to take the lead and hold the Beavers in check defensively. “We made a couple adjustments with our heavy sets and our defense was lights out in the second half,” Plumlee said. “It was just a great team win.”
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Plumlee said. “We lose possibly our best player to full body cramps and guys just kept coming in and making plays. Carter Martin with that interception at the end was big time. Ced just made plays and Bud had that great catch.”
After the game, Plumlee had nothing but nice things to say about the Beavers. “That team right there is fixing to be in the finals if they stay healthy,” he said. “They’ve got some playmakers.” The Beavers will face another Hot Spring County rival for week two as they go on the road to Magnet Cove. The Leopards will also be on the road facing the Lake Hamilton Wolves for week two.
For full details check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.