ASHDOWN — The hometown Malvern Leopards (3-3, 2-1) provided another productive performance on the road Friday as they traveled down south to face an unbeaten Ashdown Panthers (6-0, 3-0) team in 7-4A Conference play for Week 6 of Arkansas High School football competition. The Leopards’ defense provided key stops, but the Panthers were able to make the necessary plays offensively and edged off Malvern 21-8 at Dick Hays Stadium in Ashdown.
