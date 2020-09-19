For their first home game of the 2020 season, the Malvern Leopards fought fiercely against the visiting Lakeside Rams Friday at Claude Mann Stadium- David Alpe Field.
The Leopards held the lead against the Rams at halftime, but the Rams were able to come back, hold the Leopards scoreless in the second, and win the game 21-14. The loss puts the Leopards record at 1-2 for the season as they open conference play next Friday. The Leopards will be back at Claude Mann Stadium taking on the Bauxite Miners for 7-4A conference action. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.