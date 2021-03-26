Getting in some field time during the Spring Break, the Malvern Leopards traveled to Magnolia Wednesday to face the Panthers.
It was a close bout on the diamond and a two-run 10th inning secured the win for the Panthers, 9-8 over the Leopards. The Leopards head to El Dorado tomorrow to face the Wildcats in another Spring Break game. First pitch is at noon.
Leopards' head coach Jordan Knight said that Wednesday's game was an incredible high school baseball game. "The atmosphere was electric and it was back and forth the entire game."
He added that he was proud of how the Leopards fought and how they accepted the challenge the entire game. "Magnolia is one of the top teams in our region and we had our opportunities to win the game, but couldn't get the last strike or final out," he said. "As a staff, we told the kids that we should not be discouraged after the 10 inning game, but more determined. This loss should drive us to be better in little details. I trust and believe our kids can see how good we can be and they will be resolute in their determination to be the best and toughest team in the state."
In looking forward to tomorrow's game, Knight said that it would be another tough test, but that's just how the Leopards like it. "This will be our 11th game this year and in those 11 games we have faced five 6A schools and it is intentional," he added. "In order to be the best we have to play the best. It will be a tough environment against a great program. We enjoy playing in big games against outstanding programs. We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete and give our best for our school and community!"