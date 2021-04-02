For their second of two epic thrillers this week, the Malvern Leopards battled with the Bauxite Miners at Miner Field for 12 innings Thursday.
After being tied 1-1 at the end of seven innings, with the Miners scoring one run in the first inning and the Leopards tying in the third inning, the game went into extra innings. The eighth through 11th innings went scoreless and as the innings passed by the need to win intensified. In the top of the 12th Malvern’s Jacoby Lock scored, off a hit by Cole Carey, to break the tie and give the Leopards the lead, 2-1. But heartbreak would beset the Leopards as the Miners were able to load the bases in the bottom of the 12th. Bauxite’s Jackson Lindsey was then able to hit the ball to left field for an RBI to tie the game at 2-2. The game winner then came on a line drive up the middle by Bauxite’s Aden Palmer that scored the game winning run to give the Miners victory 3-2 over the Leopards.
Malvern head coach Jordan Knight knew this game against the Miners was going to be huge. The Miners entered the game undefeated in 7-4A conference play and stay undefeated at 5-0. The Leopards fall to 4-2 in conference play. Knight said Thursday’s game was a great high school baseball game and what you would expect in a big conference game. “Both aces are on the mound doing their job, kids are competing and fighting from both sides, from them it was a well coached baseball game. Great game to be apart of, hate that we lost you know, hopefully we will stay determined and continue the course,” Knight said.