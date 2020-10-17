The Malvern Leopards lost their first 7-4A conference game Friday as they went on the road to play against the Joe T. Robinson Senators at Charlie George Stadium.
The Senators, who are the defending 4A State Champions, defeated the Leopards 35-13. The loss puts the Leopards’ record at 4-3 overall for the 2020 season and 3-1 in conference play. The Senators move to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Next week, the Leopards return to Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field for Homecoming against the Fountain Lake Cobras. The Cobras are 2-3 for the season and 0-3 in conference play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. between the Leopards and the Cobras.