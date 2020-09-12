The Malvern Leopards were on the road as they faced class 6A non-conference opponent the Lake Hamilton Wolves Friday.
The Leopards fought hard against the Wolves and held the lead 16-14 at the half. The Wolves fought back in the second half, scoring 21 points while holding the Leopards scoreless. The Wolves would end the game with the win 35-16. The Wolves move to 2-0 on the season as they defeated Hot Springs Lakeside in week 0. The loss puts the Leopards at 1-1 for the season.
The Leopards will look to regroup next week as they head home to Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field to host Hot Springs Lakeside (1-2) for senior night.