Back rolling on the DeGray Golf Course for the 2021 season Monday, the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golfers got their first taste of match competition against familiar rivals’ Arkadelphia and Nashville, Mena, Fountain Lake, and De Queen.
For an 18-hole match to debut the 2021 golf season, Malvern head golf coach Seth Roberts was pleased by his team’s performance. Roberts thought this first match will help contribute to the team’s performance throughout the season—which will play a major factor in their progression as productive golfers once tournament time arrives.
See coverage and read full details along with Malvern head golf coach Seth Roberts post-match analysis in Wednesday's August 4 MDR newspaper edition.