After struggling in the first half, the Malvern Leopards overcame a 15-point deficit to make a comeback win over the De Queen Leopards Friday at the Leopard Center.
Malvern went down 26-11 at the half, but started the third quarter with a 14-point run to get back in the game and trail by one point. With over two minutes left in the third, Malvern had taken the lead over De Queen and finished the quarter on a 13-2 point run to lead 38-31. In the final quarter, Malvern added another 12 points while holding De Queen to 11 points to get the win 50-42.
Malvern head basketball coach Jess Martin said that he felt the Leopards did a lot better job in the second half of Friday’s game. “We came out with a lot of enthusiasm and we started making some shots so therefore our energy picked up, the hustle picked up, and we started sharing the ball more,” he said. “We were being a little bit selfish in the first half and in the second half our defense really put a lot more emphasis on defending and the kids really responded after that.”