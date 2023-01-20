MALVERN — Despite a low scoring affair early on, the hometown Malvern Leopards showcased some strong team defense that led to a one-point edge in the first half over Camden-Fairview. But, the visiting CF Cardinals sparked in the second half to outscore the hometown Leopards 32-18 for third and fourth quarter scoring combined—leading to Camden-Fairview defeating Malvern 50-37 in their conference match-up Tuesday at the Leopard Center.

Tags

Recommended for you