With only seconds remaining in Tuesday’s game and down by two points, the Malvern Leopards went for the win against the Fountain Lake Cobras with a long distanced 3-pointer. The ball hit the rim and bounced off the goal as the buzzer sounded and signaled defeat for the Leopards.
The Leopards had fought their way back into Tuesday’s game after scoring only two points in the first quarter. The Leopards outscored the Cobras 14-6 in the second quarter to trail by three at halftime. The Cobras rallied back in the third quarter by outscoring the Leopards 13-9 to take a seven point lead into the final quarter. Despite outscoring the Cobras 21-16 in the fourth, the Leopards were unable to get the win on the final shot and lost 48-46.
The Leopards are on the road for their next contest taking on the Hope Bobcats Friday. Games start at 5 p.m. with the junior varsity taking the court first.