The Malvern Leopards were on the road for the second week of 7-4A conference play. The Leopards traveled to Sykes Stadium to face the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals Friday.
The Leopards survived the Cardinals in a shutout win. The Leopards defeated the Cardinals 43-0 to improve to 3-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The loss sets the Cardinals back to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Cardinals face Saline County rival the Bauxite Miners at Sykes Stadium.
For the Leopards, next week means coming home to host the Ashdown Panthers at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field. Ashdown is currently 5-0 for the 2020 season and is 2-0 in conference play having won against H. Harmony Grove and Bauxite in their first two conference match ups. Kickoff between the Leopards and Panthers is set for 7 p.m.