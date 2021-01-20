At home for their past two contests, the Malvern Leopards defeated the Mena Bobcats last Friday 51-37. The Leopards then hosted the Bauxite Miners Tuesday and after leading for three quarters, lost the lead in the fourth quarter to fall to the Miners 53-41.
The Leopards will now look to rebound from Tuesday's loss as they host Nashville Friday at the Leopard Center. Games begin at 5 p.m. with the junior varsity team taking the court first.
For more on the Leopards' win against Mena, check out Wednesday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record and for the Leopards' loss check out Friday's edition.