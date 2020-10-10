Back at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field Friday, the Malvern Leopards gave the Ashdown Panthers their first loss of the 2020 season.

The Panthers were 5-0 overall coming into Claude Mann Stadium and left with the Leopards beating them 32-7. The Panthers drop to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. They visit Nashville (4-1 overall, 2-0 conference) next Friday.

This is the third win in a row for the Leopards who go 4-2 overall and is the Leopards third win in the 7-4A conference. “It feels great,” Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee said about going 3-0 in conference play. “I’m very humbled and blessed.”

Next week the Leopards visit another stout 7-4A opponent, the defending 4A state champions the Joe T. Robinson Senators (3-3 overall, 1-1 conference). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Charlie George Stadium. “We’ll enjoy this [win] tonight and get back to work tomorrow,” Plumlee said.

