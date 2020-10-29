Last week’s loss to the Fountain Lake Cobras is not what the Malvern Leopards anticipated. After a controversial call that took away a Malvern touchdown, the Cobras went on to win 18-14.
“We had kind of a controversial call down there with Dante’s [Reed] catch,” Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee said. “The side official motioned touchdown and the back judge came in and overturned it.”
But the Leopards are moving on from the tough loss giving Fountain Lake credit for the win. “I think Fountain Lake just came in and beat us,” Plumlee said. “We had opportunities to win the game, we just couldn’t make the big play when we needed to.”
Plumlee added that the Leopards’ game against Fountain Lake was a great teaching moment. “What a great teaching moment it is for everybody,” he said. “These young men realize that the only thing you can control is your attitude and effort in every situation.” Plumlee thought that the Leopards did a great job of coming back after the overturned touchdown call to try and win the game.
Now the Leopards are looking forward with a motto this week of “So what? Now what?” as they prepare for one of the top 4A teams in the state, the Nashville Scrappers. “We’ve got a lot of football left in us,” Plumlee said. “We’ve got a huge opportunity and a huge opponent coming up this week with Nashville.”
Nashville enters the game with a 5-2 overall record and a 3-2 conference record having beaten Fountain Lake (41-3), Haskell Harmony Grove (41-7), and the defending 4A State Champions, Joe T. Robinson (36-35). Plumlee says that Nashville is big on the line and have a lot of speed. He added that Nashville has close to 20 seniors on the team and most play for the offense. “I know the coaching staff at Nashville is excited about this group,” he said. “They’ve been waiting on this group a long time and they’re and they’re health.”
Plumlee knows that this week is going to be a tough test for the Leopards, especially with the season winding down. So far the Leopards have gone 4-4 and currently hold a 7-4A conference record of 3-2. The Leopards have clinched a playoff spot and now look for a fourth conference win to secure a three seed in the playoffs. “We’re in the playoffs, we’ve secured a playoff spot,” Plumlee said. “Even if you take the COVID restrictions off we still have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.”
Making the playoffs was a goal for the Leopards at the start of the season and now they’re in a position to get a three seed in the 4A State Playoffs. But to secure the three seed, the Leopards will have to get a win either against Nashville or against their week 10 opponent Arkadelphia. “We’ve got to win of of the next two to get the three seed,” Plumlee said. “If we get to four wins in conference, we’ll be the three.”
The key to success this week is eliminating penalties and getting the defense off the field. “Penalities hurt us early, right out of the gate,” Plumlee said adding that the Leopards first possession alone had five penalties. Throughout their game with Fountain Lake, the Leopards were penalized 12 times while the Cobras only drew six flags.
Defensively, the Leopards will need to get stops on third down and get the defense off the ball. “They [Fountain Lake] had the ball almost the whole third quarter,” Plumlee said. “We touched the ball six times the whole night. Usually you get around 10 to 12 possessions, sometimes 13, and we had six.” This week the Leopards will look to hold Nashville and give the ball back to the offense.
Last week’s game is in the past for the Leopards as they look ahead to Nashville. “We’ve moved on and learned from it and it’s going to make us better down the road,” Plumlee said. “We’ve got a lot of football left in us, three guaranteed games. We’re going to have a great game plan and we’re going to go down there and see what happens.”
Kickoff between Malvern and Nashville is slated for 7 p.m. at Scrapper Stadium in Nashville.