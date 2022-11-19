LAMAR — The celebration was intact Friday for the No. 2 seed hometown Malvern Leopards defeating the No. 2 seed Lamar Warriors 41-31 in the second round of the 2022 Class 4A State Football Playoffs at Warrior Stadium. The Leopards are returning to the state quarterfinals next week to play the day after Thanksgiving as they continue their quest to War Memorial Stadium—seeking the program’s second state championship since 1993.
The Leopards had a tough fight on the road at Lamar—trailing 23-20 at halftime. But in the second half, the Leopards turned it up and displayed that orange and black hometown Leopard pride to secure the 10-point victory.