In a Hot Spring County duel on the golf course at the Malvern Country Club Tuesday, the hometown Malvern Leopards and the Glen Rose Lady Beavers golf teams were victorious in a match against Magnet Cove and Ouachita during a 9-hole match for senior high boys and girls competition.
Despite a little rain drizzling down during competition, all teams were able to complete their matches to showcase some competitive play of technique on the course at MCC.
See coverage in Thursday's August 18 MDR newspaper edition.