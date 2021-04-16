MHS soccer pic.

COMPETITIVE RIVALRY COMPETITION: Malvern Lady Leopard Sydney Martin (21) utilizes the front of her body to direct the ball past the defense for key playmaking and techniques during senior high girls 7-4A Conference soccer competition. Also, Malvern Leopards' Corbin Desoto, Jac Campos defensively help goalie DJ Culp save a goal against Arkadelphia in the goalie box during Tuesday's physical and competitive battle in 7-4A Conference soccer competition at Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field.

 Gerren Smith

In two very intense, physical and aggressive match-ups in senior high boys and girls soccer competition, the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards went to war in tough losses to Bauxite and rivals' Arkadelphia for 7-4A Conference battles.

Malvern soccer head coach Seth Roberts was proud of how competitively both the Leopards and Lady Leopards charged their way through two very physical battles against Bauxite and Arkadelphia.

Read details and postgame analysis from Coach Roberts in Fridays April 16 MDR newspaper edition. 

Tags

