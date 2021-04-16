In two very intense, physical and aggressive match-ups in senior high boys and girls soccer competition, the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards went to war in tough losses to Bauxite and rivals' Arkadelphia for 7-4A Conference battles.
Malvern soccer head coach Seth Roberts was proud of how competitively both the Leopards and Lady Leopards charged their way through two very physical battles against Bauxite and Arkadelphia.
Read details and postgame analysis from Coach Roberts in Fridays April 16 MDR newspaper edition.