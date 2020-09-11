In recent competition for senior high boys and girls singles and doubles matches, the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards have battled De Queen and Fountain Lake to kickoff the 2020 tennis season. For competitive matches on the tennis courts, Malvern pulled away victorious in several battles against De Queen and Fountain Lake. For tennis results, read Saturdays September 12 MDR newspaper edition.
Leopards, Lady Leopards provide fierce challenges on road to begin 2020 tennis season
- Gerren Smith
-
Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
