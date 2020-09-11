Malvern tennis Laura Paul pic.

Malvern returning tennis play Laura Paul.

 Gerren Smith

In recent competition for senior high boys and girls singles and doubles matches, the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards have battled De Queen and Fountain Lake to kickoff the 2020 tennis season. For competitive matches on the tennis courts, Malvern pulled away victorious in several battles against De Queen and Fountain Lake. For tennis results, read Saturdays September 12 MDR newspaper edition.

