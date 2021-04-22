In recent competition for 4A-7 Conference soccer competition, the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards have battled in tough wars during league action.
On Monday, the Leopards and Lady Leopards hosted Joe T. Robinson Senators and the Lady Senators to conclude their league season match-up at Claude Mann Stadium. Despite having to compete short-handed without key players available due to injury, Malvern fell short of victory 6-0 in both senior high boys and girls contests on David Alpe Field—but tied Morrilton 1-1 on the road.
Read full story details in Thursdays April 22 MDR newspaper edition.