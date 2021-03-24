During an evening of cold and freezing temperatures of senior high soccer competition Thursday, the hometown Malvern Leopard and Lady Leopards came up short of victories to the visiting Hope Bobcats and Ladycats at Claude Mann Stadium on David Alpe Field.
The non-conference contests showcased high energy of aggression by Malvern, but the Bobcats and Ladycats sparked for productive execution in victory during 80 minutes of soccer action.
The Lady Leopards fell to the Ladycats 6-2 in senior high girls competition while Bobcats’ strong execution prevailed for the 6-0 victory against the hometown Leopards.
