Coming off a 43-0 win on the road, the Malvern Leopards return home Friday to face the undefeated Ashdown Panthers at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.
The Leopards (3-2 overall) got their second conference win last week against the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals. “If feels good,” Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee said about getting a second conference win. “It’s where you want to be.” He added that each week the Leopards goal is to focus on the opponent that week and not look ahead or worry about what’s in the future.
This week the Leopards face an undefeated Ashdown team that is coming off conference wins against Harmony Grove (35-7) and Bauxite (34-27). “They’re playing really well,” Plumlee said. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball.”
Plumlee continued by saying that the Leopards will need to focus on where the Panthers’ sophomore tight end, Shamar Easter, is at all times. “We’ve been doing a lot of film study and getting our reps out here, but you cant simulate a 6’6” tight end that can run, so you just have to watch film and understand our game plan,” Plumlee said.
Defensively the Leopards will focus on lining up right and understand what the Panthers are doing out of certain formations. “Then you’ve always got to be aware of where number 7 [Easter] is,” Plumlee said. “He’s going to make his plays because he’s that good of a player. You just want to make sure you have someone on top of him and know where he’s at.”
Another key component for the Leopards’ defense will be to pressure the Ashdown quarterback. “If we get pressure on the quarterback then I think we’ll be okay,” Plumlee said.
Offensively, Plumlee said the Leopards are going to keep doing what they have been doing. Plumlee added the Panthers defense is explosive, plays extremely hard, and has a division one cornerback. But despite the Panthers’ defense, Plumlee feels that the Leopards offense is solid. “Ced is putting the ball in really good places and our receivers are making the plays and having good yards after the catch,” he said.
The key for the offense is to spread out the Panthers’ defense to get the Leopards’ players in space. Plumlee added that another key will be being efficient with the time of possession and “take our shots when we feel like we’ve got the look we want.”
Special teams and turnovers are another factor into the success of the Leopards this week. Plumlee said that he feels that over the last two weeks the Leopards have protected the ball well. “When we don’t turn the ball over it seems to work out really good for us so we’ve been talking about that,” he said. Plumlee also believes that special teams will be the deciding factor for both teams. “They’re [Ashdown] really good on special teams so it’s going to be a good special team battle to see who can win that one,” he said adding that the Leopards have been working hard on special teams and will continue to improve each week.
Overall the Leopards are excited to host the undefeated Panthers this week at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field. “It’s going to be a huge challenge for us,” Plumlee said. “We’re ready.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.