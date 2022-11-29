MALVERN — The championship journey continues for the hometown Malvern Leopards after their heroic comeback Friday to knock off the No. 1 seed Warren Lumberjacks 27-21 in overtime in the 4A state quarterfinal round. The Leopards’ victory advanced the hometown gridiron performers to the state semifinals once again during their championship season when Malvern made its previous trips to War Memorial in 2011 and 1993.
This season mark’s the most wins during the four-year reign of football head coach JD Plumlee as Malvern improved to 10-2 overall.