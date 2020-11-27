It was a defensive battle on a chilly night for football Friday as the Malvern Leopards traveled to Springdale to take on the top ranked Class 4A team the Shiloh Christian Saints at Champions Stadium in the third round of the Class 4A State Playoffs.
Both teams played fierce but the Saints’ defense was able to edge out the Leopards and hold the offense scoreless to win the game. The Saints returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, had a pick-six, and scored twice offensively to get the win 28-0. Shiloh Christian (11-1 overall) now moves on to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs where they will face Dumas (9-3 overall).
The loss for the Leopards ends their 2020 season. They return home with a 6-6 overall record having defeated Glen Rose in non-conference play; Bauxite, H. Harmony Grove, Ashdown, and Arkadelphia in conference play; and Trumann in the playoffs. The Leopards will look to grow from this season and come back stronger for the 2021 season.
For full game information check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.