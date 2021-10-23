FOUNTAIN LAKE — It was a great night to be a Leopard fan as the hometown Malvern Leopards (4-4, 3-2) pulled off another impressive road victory in 7-4A Conference play to dismantle the Fountain Lake Cobras 54-22 at Larry Beckham Memorial Field.
The Leopards took care of business for an overall outstanding offensive and defensive execution for a convincing winning style of football Friday for Week 8 of Arkansas High School gridiron competition.
The Leopards finished with a total of 556 yards of offense—369 yards rushing and 187 yards passing against the Cobras.
