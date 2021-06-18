Shootout of the South logo pic.

The hometown Malvern Leopards are prepared to showcase their talents amongst several top quality football programs in Little Rock this weekend to compete in the 2021 Shootout of the South— 7-on-7 Tournament hosted at Pulaski Academy High School, in Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock. The Shootout of the South is scheduled June 18-19 with a record 32 teams from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, and Georgia.

The tournament is sponsored by Bowen-Hefley Orthopedics and Arkansas Surgical Hospital.

Read full story details in Thursday's June 17 MDR newspaper edition.

