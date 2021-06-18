The hometown Malvern Leopards are prepared to showcase their talents amongst several top quality football programs in Little Rock this weekend to compete in the 2021 Shootout of the South— 7-on-7 Tournament hosted at Pulaski Academy High School, in Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock. The Shootout of the South is scheduled June 18-19 with a record 32 teams from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, and Georgia.
The tournament is sponsored by Bowen-Hefley Orthopedics and Arkansas Surgical Hospital.
