The hometown Malvern Leopards are continuing their summer offseason routine to prepare for the upcoming 2022 football season on the road today in The Rock for a 7-on-7 football tournament competition hosted at Little Rock Catholic today at Rocket Stadium.
The Leopards are amongst a variety of different classification football programs in the state. The Leopards will take the field for their first invasion during pool play against Little Rock Catholic Team 1 and 2, Little Rock Parkview and Hot Springs. Pool play begins at 8 a.m. and wraps up around 12 p.m. Noon. The tournament portion is single elimination and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. after lunch.
For the safety and health of the players, coaches and officials, the tournament will not continue in the afternoon if the rise of heated temperatures exceeds the normal playable temperature for outdoor activity.
