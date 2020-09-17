After playing the first two weeks on the road, the Malvern Leopards return home this Friday to Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field hosting the Hot Springs Lakeside Rams.
The Leopards won their week one season opener on the road against Glen Rose 33-27. They then went to Lake Hamilton where they played hard but fell in the second half 35-16 to the Wolves. Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee was pleased with the Leopards performance against the Wolves especially in the first half when the Leopards lead Lake Hamilton 16-14. “Anytime you go on the road to Lake Hamilton, who is number three in the class 6A and number nine overall, and you have the lead 16-14 at the half, that’s some good positive momentum,” he said.
But injuries plagued the Leopards throughout the game. Linebacker Jabri Artis suffered a broken collar bone on the first snap and will miss the next six to seven weeks. “He’s a super tough kid and we’re so proud of him,” Plumlee said. “We’re praying for a speedy recovery. He’ll be missed over the course of the next six to seven weeks.”
Also suffering an injury was offensive and defensive player Marquez “Bud” Johnson who went down in the third quarter of last Friday’s game. “Marquez Johnson went down early in the third quarter, and he’s kind of our guy that we rely on both ways quite a bit,” Plumlee said. Johnson will be a game day decision Friday against Lakeside.
After the injury to Johnson, the Leopards were unable to hold on to the lead and were held scoreless in the second half. “I feel like it was just a tale of two halves,” Plumlee said. “When we were rested and not hurt we were giving them everything we got. Then when we had some guys get kind of banged up we ran out of bodies there in the second half against them.” Plumlee added that because of the number of players for Lake Hamilton, the Wolves were able to rotate defensive lineman every few plays and rotate in new receivers. “They’re a school that runs 100 kids out on the sideline, which every 6A school should. They’re two platooning and not only that, they were rotating in defensive linemen every five to six plays and rotating in new receivers.”
Despite the loss to the Wolves, Plumlee feels like it was a good test for the Leopards as they enter week three against the Lakeside Rams. “It was a good test and I was pleased with our effort. We got a lot of positives out of it and we can always fix things after a competition.”
The Rams enter the game 1-2 having lost its week zero match up to Lake Hamilton 31-17, then defeating Sheridan on the road 35-7 in week one and falling to Watson Chapel 35-21 last week. Plumlee knows that this match up between the Leopards and Rams will be similar to Lake Hamilton. “It’s another classification up,” Plumlee said. “They’re a 5A school and are going to have 65 or 70 players.” He added that Lakeside has around three or four guys that play both offense and defense but not all the time. “So their O-line and D-line is two platooning,” he said.
Defensively the Leopards will have to watch the Rams who are going to run the gap scheme, the buck sweep, and counters and powers Plumlee said. “I expect them to be balanced on offense, they’re going to throw just as much as they run it,” he said. “So they make you cover the whole field.” The keys for the Leopards this week defensively are to retrain their eyes to cover the whole field, play a sound game and not let the Rams get behind them.
Offensively, the Leopards will have to watch the Rams blitz. “They’re a 3-3 stack defense that likes to blitz a lot,” Plumlee said. “They’re going to bring six every snap, sometimes seven.” This week the Leopards offense have been practicing on picking up the pressure and not panicking when the Rams apply pressure.
Overall Plumlee thinks it will be a really great football game in front of the home crowd. “It’s going to be nice to be at home,” he said. “It feels like it’s been a long, long time since we’ve gotten to play at home. I think everybody’s excited and ready to get after it.”