The hometown Malvern Leopards will return to 11 on 11 gridiron workouts in the Rock next week as they’ll travel to Joe T. Robinson for football team camp action.
The Leopards wrapped up their final summer 7-on-7 tournament competition Wednesday while hosting the annual James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tourney at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
Malvern Leopard football head coach J.D. Plumlee has been pleased with his troops work ethic thus far in their preparation for the upcoming 2021 season. Plumlee aims for a strong finish of summer workouts from the Leopards and he looks forward to the start of fall campaign August 2.
See Leopards summer football team camp action in Saturday's July 17 MDR newspaper edition.