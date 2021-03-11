While the first 40 minutes favored visiting Class 7A Little Rock Southwest, the hometown Malvern Leopards stepped up with productive second half play for a 1-1 tie Tuesday during senior high boys soccer action at Claude Mann Stadium, on David Aple Field.
The Leopards were held scoreless in the first half and trailed 1-0 to LR Southwest at halftime. But, the second half spark from Angel Perez to score the Leopards' lone goal just within two minutes into the half resulted in a tie for the second time this season.
As a team, the Leopards' defense played a major part with goalie DJ Culp providing productive skills from the goalie box with 10 saves or more throughout the competitive 80 minute contest.
Tonight at 7 p.m., the Leopards are scheduled to host Harmony Grove for soccer action at Claude Mann Stadium.
Read full game details and head coach Seth Roberts postgame analysis in Fridays March 12 MDR newspaper edition.