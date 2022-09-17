HERNANDO, MS — For their first ever out of state trip to Mississippi, the hometown Malvern Leopards represented the Natural State and showcased another stellar performance against the top quality talent of the Hernando Tigers in a elite form of football competition at Anthony Jenkins Field in Hernando, Mississippi.
The Leopards made key plays and kept the contest close early in the first half. But, unfortunately, the elite play by the Tigers took charge and Malvern would fall short for their first defeat of the season 55-29.