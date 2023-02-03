IMG_4945#2.jpg
Gerren Smith

DE QUEEN — To start over for the second half of the 4A-7 Conference hoops Friday, the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards split road wins against De Queen. The Leopards took care of business and secured a 26-point victory to sweep their league season match-ups and ending a six-game losing skid.

Tags

Recommended for you